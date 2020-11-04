Senator Duckworth on Trump declaring victory: ‘Candidates don’t decide election outcomes’

WASHINGTON (WREX) — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is responding to President Trump declaring victory in the presidential election.



President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election.



The president spoke in the early hours Wednesday morning at the White House where he said in part: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it. We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop. In fact, there is no more voting — just counting."

Now, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is responding to the president's claims.

“In the United States of America, candidates don’t decide election outcomes, the American people do. Trump has lied and cheated his way through his entire life, so it’s no surprise that he’s trying to lie and cheat his way through this election. But luckily for our people and our nation, we have a Constitution and no matter what he says this country will always be a government of, by and for the people.” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D)

Due to a high number of mail-in ballots, multiple states are still counting votes.



