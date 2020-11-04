Rockford hospitals sound alarm on COVID-19 infections

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High COVID-19 case numbers has Rockford hospitals sounding the alarm.

OSF HealthCare, SwedishAmerican and Mercyhealth released a statement Wednesday, saying hospital capacity is falling, and it's falling fast. While hospitals are not overwhelmed yet, they say if the this trend continues, they will run out of space to help save lives.

"You got to remember that the young people have the opportunity to be around people who aren't going to do so well with the infection, people with illnesses, diabetes, recovering from cancers, things like that," said OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center VP & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett.

Hospitals in Rockford have already implemented COVID-19 visitor restrictions.