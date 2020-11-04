Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Regardless of the presidential election outcome, a vexing issue remains to be decided: Will the U.S. be able to tame a perilous pandemic that is surging as holidays, winter and other challenges approach? Public health experts fear the answer is no, at least in the short term, with potentially dire consequences. Donald Trump’s current term ends Jan. 20. In the 86 days until then, public health experts say 100,000 more Americans will likely die from the virus if the president doesn’t shift course. Total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9 million. Daily infections are increasing in nearly every state.