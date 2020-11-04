Pritzker on graduated tax amendment not passing: ‘There will be cuts and they will be painful’

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has addressed the failure of the progressive tax amendment.



Speaking publicly for the first time since it was announced the proposed graduated tax referendum would not pass, the governor discussed the state's budget issue.

Gov. Pritzker says when he took governorship, he found a backlog of almost $8 billion of unpaid bills. The state was able to pay $1 billion of that off in the first month, according to Gov. Pritzker.

Despite the failure of the amendment, the governor says he still as work to do.

"I have not given up our battle to balance our budget...I will work every day to repair the fiscal instability that has been ailing Illinois every day," said Gov. Pritzker.

While addressing what needs to be done, the governor said cuts are likely.

"In the coming days, I'll be talking with the leaders in the General Assembly about our path forward, but here's what we know for sure: I promised to be a governor that balances the budget and pays the bills that my predecessor left behind...There will be cuts. And they will be painful," said Gov. Pritzker. "I'm first and foremost focused on where we can trim our budget, where we can make cuts that won't be painful for working families. I want to start with those, and we're gonna do everything we can. But there is a point at which...without revenue, some of those cuts will start to hit things that do affect working families. And I don't know that anybody wants that to happen. Do we really want to cut education funding in the state? I don't think so."

The governor addressed the tax system as a whole in the state, with a clear message to Illinoisans.

"You deserved a fairer tax system, and you still do," said Gov. Pritzker.