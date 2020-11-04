People, not president, must stop COVID-19, health chief says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois recorded 7,538 new cases of coronavirus illness Wednesday. It’s the next-to-highest single-day count since the pandemic hit Illinois in February. The state public health director, Dr. Nigozi Ezike, noted that the outcome of the presidential race, fought in large part over the handling of the virus that has killed more than 235,000 Americans, does not “absolve” Illinois residents from doing all they can to prevent the spread of the virus