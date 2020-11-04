NIU drops season opener to Buffalo

DEKALB (WREX) — After hanging tough in the first half, a rough third quarter spelled the end of Northern Illinois in its season opener against Buffalo, as the Huskies lost, 49-30.

Buffalo struck first with a pair of first quarter touchdowns, the first one coming from standout running back Jaret Patterson. The Huskies then kicked a field goal to make it 7-3 before Antonio Nunn hauled in a touchdown reception to extend the Bulls lead to 14-3.

The Huskies kept fighting back, with running back Erin Collins scoring a touchdown in his NIU debut. The junior college transfer rushed for 49 yards on 16 carries. Buffalo extend the lead back to 11 points, this time on a 56-yard touchdown run from Patterson. He carried the ball 20 times for 137 yards. But right before the half, NIU quarterback Ross Bowers hit DeKalb native Cole Tucker over the middle for a score, cutting it to 21-16 after a missed 2-point conversion.

Then the third quarter happened. With the Huskies driving, Bowers lost the ball and Buffalo's Tim Terry Jr. scooped it up and took it back for a score to make it 28-16. On the next NIU possession, Collins fumbled, and Isaiah King recovered and returned it for another Buffalo touchdown. The two Buffalo defensive scores came just 45 seconds apart. Buffalo outscored the Huskies 21-0 in the third quarter. The Bulls added another defensive touchdown in the 4th quarter as they pulled away for the win. The Huskies scored a couple of late touchdowns with mostly backups playing to reach the 30-point mark.

Northern Illinois is home again next week for a date with Central Michigan Wednesday at 7 p.m.