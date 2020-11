(NBC) — Officials in Nevada say they are done counting ballots until Thursday morning.

Nevada election officials say no more results will be given until 9 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday.

Votes remaining to be counted include mail-in ballots received on Election Day.

Six electoral votes are up for grabs in Nevada.

As of now, 86 percent of the expected vote is in and has Joe Biden leading at 49.3 percent and President Trump right behind at 48.7 percent.