Near-record warmth continues through late in the week across Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunny skies on Tuesday allowed for a warm afternoon, with highs in Rockford climbing into the lower 70s. A near repeat is ahead for midweek and beyond.

Stretch of 70s: Another day of 70°+ weather is ahead for midweek. On average, November has one day in the 70s every year. So Tuesday's high of 72° isn't uncommon, but the stretch of 70s ahead through the work week is pretty rare.

Wednesday's weather keeps the sunshine and 70° temps going.

Temperatures Wednesday climb close to record-tying territory, with the record for Wednesday's date being 74°. High temperatures fall just shy of that, but still remain on the warm side thanks to a steady southwesterly flow.

Records should remain safe Thursday and Friday, but Wednesday could bring a chance at record-tying.

Continued sunshine through the end of the work week means forecast high temperatures near 70°. Records do look slightly more safe for Thursday and Friday, as records remain above 5° shy of current forecast temperatures.

Even into the weekend, highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s continue. But the weekend does bring a changing pattern of cooler and wetter weather to the Stateline.

Sunny skies stick around: Southwesterly winds keep not only warm temperatures going into early November, but it also keeps the sunshine around. As a reminder, southerly and southwesterly winds tend to keep sunny skies going.

A few more clouds could move in briefly overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but should give way to sunshine by Thursday afternoon.

Friday continues the sunshine, but clouds build by Saturday. This is ahead of late weekend rain chances. The majority of the weekend looks dry, but showers could develop by late Sunday.

Turning rainy & cool: Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures while you can. A fall in temperatures looks likely by next week as a cutoff low meanders into the Upper Midwest. This keeps near daily rain chances in place through Wednesday.