NBC projects Joe Biden wins Michigan

(NBC) — It appears as if though former Vice President Joe Biden has won another battleground state.



NBC is now projecting Joe Biden has won Michigan.



President Trump's campaign has already filed a lawsuit against Michigan trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement Wednesday that the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

He says a suit was filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims “to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.”