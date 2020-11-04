Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi voters have approved a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust.” It replaces a Confederate-themed flag that state lawmakers retired months ago as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice. The magnolia flag was the only design on the state’s general election ballot. Voters were asked to say yes or no — and a majority said yes. In late June, Mississippi legislators surrendered the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist. They acted under pressure from groups including the Southeastern Conference and Southern Baptists.