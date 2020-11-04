Michelle Fischbach unseats Rep. Collin Peterson in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Michelle Fischbach has upset Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, who was seeking a 16th term. Fischbach is a conservative former state senator who briefly served as lieutenant governor in 2018 when Tina Smith resigned the seat upon her appointment as a U.S. senator. Fischbach argued during the campaign that Peterson was too close to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other liberals. Peterson, a conservative Blue Dog Democrat, represents western Minnesota’s heavily agricultural 7th District, which sprawls from the Canadian border almost all the way south to Iowa. He rarely faced serious challenges in his career. But the district has become more Republican over the years, which gave Fischbach an opening.