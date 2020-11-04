Man shot on Halloween night in Rockford dies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man who was shot on Halloween night in Rockford has died from his injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.



Police say at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at Concord Commons for reports of multiple shots fired.



When they got there, they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died on Monday.



The identity of the victim is not being released until next of kin can be notified.



If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.