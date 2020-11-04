Mace flips South Carolina seat in US House back to GOP

Republican Nancy Mace has defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham. She dealt a blow to the gains South Carolina Democrats made two years ago. Mace, a member of the state House, beat Cunningham in a seat Republicans loudly announced they were determined to flip back days after the Democrat’s win in 2018. She will be only the second woman to serve in the U.S. House from South Carolina. Mace got support from President Donald Trump on Twitter and once worked on the president’s campaign. Mace is the first woman to graduate from The Citadel.