Illinoisans wait for results in graduated income tax battle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The graduated income tax amendment is possibly the biggest question on the Illinois ballot behind the presidential race. But, while some of the smaller races are easier to call, the tax referendum may need a few more days to tally up the vote.

Both campaigns said they were optimistic about the results on the question as polls closed. Still, the tally could fluctuate for and against the campaign as late mail-in votes come in.

"We are encouraged by the Illinoisans who cast their ballots in support of the Fair Tax despite the onslaught of misinformation and lies from those who were desperate to defeat the amendment," stated Vote Yes For Fairness Chairman Quentin Fulks. "Until every ballot is counted, we will stand with the Illinoisans who cast a ballot by mail, early and in-person today to ensure their voices are heard."

Meanwhile, the Coalition Against the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment declared victory late Tuesday night.

"When all the votes are counted, we believe there will be more 'no' votes than 'yes' votes, and that will be a win for small business owners, middle-class families, family farmers, retirees, and large employers," stated coalition spokeswoman Lissa Druss. "In this election, Illinois voters sent a resounding message that with an $8 billion deficit and two massive tax hikes in the last ten years, we cannot trust Springfield Politicians with another tax hike."

Governor's last plea to voters

Gov. JB Pritzker would need 60% of voters on the question or a simple majority of overall voters to approve the progressive tax. However, if his graduated income tax doesn't get enough voter support, Pritzker said the other options would hurt residents. Illinois would keep the flat tax rate, but everyone would likely see a tax hike to make up lost revenue.

"It benefits the wealthy and it hurts the middle class and those striving to get there," Pritzker said Tuesday. "You know, there's no doubt that Illinois would need revenue in addition to obviously looking at cuts in state government as we have."

Opponents hit back

Meanwhile, the Illinois Republican Party hopes their efforts convinced enough voters to go against the progressive tax. Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider says Pritzker's plan would create a blank check for lawmakers to increase taxes whenever they like. He feels that would lead more families and businesses out of the state.

"That would leave the rest of us that need to stay here and can't leave to pay more in taxes. So, this will be a middle-income tax hike," Schneider said.

He also stressed the governor's plan would make it easier for the state to tax retirement income. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs previously acknowledged the possibility of taxing retirement under the plan. However, he later walked back that statement. Still, Schneider says taxpayers can't trust lawmakers with the plan.

Once again, 300,000-400,000 ballots could trickle into election authorities over the next two weeks and change the results.