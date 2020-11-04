Illinois reports more than 7,500 new cases of COVID-19, Region 1’s positivity rate remains above 15 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The coronavirus continues to surge across the state.



On Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 7,538 new cases of COVID-19 along with 55 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 437,556 cases, including 9,933 deaths.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,857 specimens for a total 8,030,713. As of last night, 3,761 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 776 patients were in the ICU and 327 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 28, 2020 – November 3, 2020 is 10.1%.



In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate went up slightly and is now at 15.7% as of Nov. 1. Region 1's positivity rate for COVID-19 remains higher than every other region in the state. Starting today, all 11 regions are under some form of COVID-19 mitigations.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.