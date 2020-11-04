IDPH: 7 of 9 counties in Region 1 have COVID-19 positivity rate above 15 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — As the number of COVID-19 cases surge across the state, the same trend is being seen across the Stateline.



Seven of the 9 counties in Region 1 have a seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 above 15%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



IDPH's latest report includes data from Nov. 1. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the positivity rate, per data from IDPH:

Boone County: 20.3%

Carroll County: 19.1%

DeKalb County: 11.1%

Jo Daviess County: 13.9%

Lee County: 17%

Ogle County: 15.8%

Stephenson County: 17.5%

Whiteside County: 17.2%

Winnebago County: 15.9%

On Wednesday, IDPH reported Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate is up to 15.7%.

Region 1's positivity rate for COVID-19 remains higher than every other region in the state. Starting today, all 11 regions are under some form of COVID-19 mitigations.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.