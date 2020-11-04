Hopeful Biden delivers speech on unity; votes still being counted

WILMINGTON, Del. (WKOW) -- Joe Biden addressed the nation in a speech Wednesday afternoon where he said he felt confident he would win the election and that he would work to unify the United States.

"If we want to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies," Biden said. He reiterated that he would govern as a president for "all Americans," not just those who supported him.

He went on to say that "every vote must be counted." Biden said he was confident that at the end of the tally, he would be the president-elect.

However, Biden was careful not to outright claim victory. "I am not here to declare that I have won," he said.

The election remains too close to call in many of the decisive swing states.

As of Wednesday afternoon, neither candidate had garnered the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.