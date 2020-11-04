Freeport School District to move all students to remote learning Friday

FREEPORT (WREX) — Students learning from home in Freeport will have to continue doing so longer than initially thought. And students who were still in person, will now transition to remote.

On Wednesday, the district announced via Facebook that remote learning would go into effect for all students Friday, Nov. 6. It will last until November 30.

The district wrote, "After consulting with the SCHD, we have arrived at the conclusion, with their recommendation, that transitioning to full remote learning for the entire district is one way that we are able to mitigate the spread of the virus in our school buildings. Currently, the rise in student and staff infections has made it difficult to be able to carry out our daily school operations safely."

Carl Sandburg students were moved to remote learning on Monday and were expected to return Nov. 16.