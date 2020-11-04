Did you vote with a Sharpie in Winnebago County? Your vote was counted

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — 13 WREX has received several messages from voters and viewers expressing concern about voting with a Sharpie pen. We spoke to election officials in Winnebago County and Rockford about the rumors spreading quickly on social media.

Voters who cast their ballot in Winnebago County may have received a Sharpie to fill out their ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow told 13 WREX that if "[voters] are worried about "bleeding" through — no worries. The ballot is specifically designed — so that if it does bleed through, it does not interfere with any other question."

Rockford Board of Elections Executive Director Stacey Bixby told us that Rockford voters did not receive a Sharpie ben to fill out a ballot.