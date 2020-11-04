Decision 2020: Stadelman wins reelection for the 34th District

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Senator Steve Stadelman will continue to represent the 34th District after being reelected.



The Incumbent Democratic Senator took on challenger Republican Paul Hofmann. As of 12:03 Wednesday a.m., Stadelman had 61% of the vote (45,549) compared to Hofmann's 28,902 votes. There were 98% of precincts reporting at the time.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.



Stadelman has been representing the 34th District since 2013 after being elected in 2012. Stadelman has a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a former news anchor/reporter in Rockford. Stadelman currently serves on multiple committees, including being chairman of the Telecommunications & Info Technology committee. The democratic senator has also been behind a push to bring a passenger rail service from Rockford to Chicago.

Stadelman faced Paul Hofmann, who ran on the Republican ticket. Hofmann is from Michigan but has lived in Rockford for more than 40 years, working at a aerospace company. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from Rockford College. Hofmann has also served as a Chairperson and a number of other roles for the local Institute of Electronic and Electrical Engineers (IEEE) Rock River Valley Chapter. Hofmann says he is running on three major components: Public Character/Morality, Fiscal Policy and Education.