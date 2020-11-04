Decision 2020: Rep. West wins reelection for the 67th District

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There's a few Illinois House of Representatives races this year impacting the Rockford area, including the seat for the 67th District.



Incumbent Democrat Maurice West II won reelection after taking on Republican challenger Kathleen Jo Hansen. As of 12:18 Wednesday morning, 97% of precincts show Rep. West with 66% of the votes (17,649).

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.



Rep. West was elected to the seat in 2018 and took office in 2019. A Rockford native, Rep. West serves on four committees, which are the Appropriations for Higher Education, Higher Education, Mental Health, and Judiciary - Criminal. He was also elected to serve as the House Secretary for the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus.



Rep. West earned a bachelor's degree from Illinois College and a master's degree from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. His professional experience includes working as a director of career development at Rockford University and as a music composer.



Kathleen Jo Hansen ran against Rep. West on the Republican ticket. Hansen is also a Rockford native and a veteran. Hansen had 9,024 votes.

