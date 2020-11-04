 Skip to Content

Decision 2020: Election night ends with no clear decision on form of government in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County residents will have to wait a little longer to see if the form of government will be changed in the county.

Voters answered the following question: "Shall the County of Winnebago adopt the county executive form of government and elect not to become a home rule unit?"

Voters are deciding whether to keep a township form of government, or to move to an executive form.

In townships, the board has almost all of the decision-making power. 

In an executive form, power is split between the board and a chief executive.

As of 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, with 100% of precincts reporting, "No" was leading the "Yes" votes 54,895 (52%) to 50,250 (48%).

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

