Decision 2020: Cabello, Vella end election night in tight race

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of the more hotly contested races this year is for the Illinois House of Representatives in the 68th District.



Incumbent Republican John Cabello takes on Democratic challenger Dave Vella.



As of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 100% of precincts reporting, Rep. Cabello lead Vella by a vote count of 25,153 to 24,341, a difference of only 812 votes.

Despite 100% of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

Rep. Cabello has been representing the 68th District since 2012 and serves on five committees in the 101st General Assembly:

Appropriations-Public Safety (Republican Spokesperson)

Judiciary – Criminal

Labor & Commerce

Transportation: Regulation, Roads & Bridges

Appropriations-Capital

Rep. Cabello is also a detective with the Rockford Police Department.

Democrat Dave Vella officially stepped into the race for the 68th District of Illinois last September. Vella currently works at the law firm Vella and Lund in Rockford. In the past, he’s spent time time on the community boards for both the Literacy Council and Keith Country Day School.