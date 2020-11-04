Decision 2020: Bustos declares victory in tight race against Esther Joy King

(WREX) — Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is taking on a Republican challenger Esther Joy King for her seat in the U.S. House.



Congresswoman Bustos declared victory early Wednesday morning, saying:

“As a lifelong Illinoisan, a resident of Rock Island County for 35 years, and your representative, I am honored and proud to have been re-elected to serve Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families. Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation"

Congresswoman Bustos declared victory after receiving 52% of votes with 99% of precincts reporting. Congresswoman Bustos has 151,867 votes while her challenger, Esther Joy King, has 140,600 votes. These numbers are as of 12:27 Wednesday morning.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

Congresswoman Bustos has been representing the 17th District, which overs most of western Illinois (including Rockford), since 2013. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Bustos served on the city council in East Moline, Illinois. She has also worked in the health services industry and as a journalist. She graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, and received a master's degree from the University of Illinois at Springfield. Bustos also currently serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

Bustos has been critical of Mercyhealth's decision to eliminate multiple Medicaid providers.



Republican challenger Esther Joy King defeated Bill Fawell in the Illinois Primary Election back in March. King has spent time in Kabul, Afghanistan serving as an aid worker and joined the U.S. Army Reserve as a member of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps. King studied law at Northwestern School of Law, where she earned a JD and Masters of Law in Taxation. She began her legal career as an Associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago and later had the opportunity to serve the State of Illinois in the Office of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Technology. King currently practices law in East Moline, Illinois.

