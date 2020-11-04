Debut of Chinese e-finance giant derailed by fear of risks

BEIJING (AP) — The world’s biggest online finance company was racing toward a stock market debut when it was derailed by official anxiety about risks in the fledgling industry, jarring global investors and adding to uncertainty about China’s financial markets. Regulators gave no explanation of their surprise order suspending Ant Group’s record-setting $34.5 billion stock offering two days before trading was due to start. But state media and finance experts said Beijing is worried the company might be unable to manage financial risks the ruling Communist Party wants to contain as China tries to get economic growth back on track. The planned market launch of Ant, spun off from e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, symbolized China’s rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.