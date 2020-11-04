Burt Gerl concedes to Joseph Chiarelli for Winnebago County Board Chairman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It appears as if though we know who the new chairman will be in Winnebago County.



Democratic challenger Burt Gerl conceded to Republican Joe Chiarelli Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post, Gerl congratulated Chiarelli, saying in part: "We both ran on the issues that face our County and our region. I think it's safe to say that this County Board will come together like never before under Joe's leadership. I'm proud to call him a friend!"

Chiarelli will take over for current Winnebago County Board Chairman, Frank Haney.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Chiarelli had 56% of the votes with 100% of precincts reporting. Chiarelli has 63,802 votes while Gerl has 49,951.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.



For full election results, click here.