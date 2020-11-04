Boone County releases metrics for guidance to return to in-person learning

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department on Wednesday released metrics to gauge a safe way to return to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the metrics, Boone County is not on track to return to in-person learning with soaring positivity rates as it reports a 20.3 percent positivity rate Wednesday afternoon.

According to the metrics, Boone County does reach the testing capacity to return to in-person learning. However, according to the health department does not meet metrics for cases per 100,000 people and positivity rate.

Currently the Belvidere School District is completely remote, except for some students with IEPs.