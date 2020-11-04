Bears place right tackle Massie on IR, Ifedi on COVID list

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Tennessee Titans this week, after placing right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve and right guard Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The Bears also placed backup tackle Jason Spriggs on the COVID list, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Massie will miss at least the next three games after he injured his knee in the loss to New Orleans on Sunday. If Ifedi can’t play, left tackle Charles Leno could be the only starting lineman available.