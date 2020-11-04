Awaiting documents, Democrats postpone Madigan hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The chairman of an Illinois House committee investigating misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has postponed Thursday’s hearing.Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch issued a statement Wednesday saying that the committee is awaiting delivery of a great number of records from ComEd, the utility company that is at the center of a statehouse bribery scandal. Welch said without the records a during a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, meeting would be fruitless and unsafe.