WASHINGTON (AP/WREX) — Democrat Sean Casten wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 6th Congressional District.



Rep. Casten faced Republican challenger Jeanne Ives.



As of 9:12 Wednesday morning, Rep. Casten had 52% of the votes with 184,809. Ives had 47% of the votes with 167,629.



Independent challenger Bill Redpath had 6,188 votes.



For full election results, click here.