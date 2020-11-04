Ahold Delhaize online sales soar amid global pandemic

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Global retailer Ahold Delhaize says soaring online sales amid the global coronavirus pandemic boosted earnings in the third quarter. The Netherlands-based company said Wednesday that net sales reached 17.8 billion euros ($20.8 billion), up 6.8% from the same quarter a year ago. Ahold Delhaize owns the Stop & Shop, Food Lion and Hannaford stores in the United States. Net profit in the quarter was down 84.9% to 68 million euros due mainly to a provision for a U.S. pension plan withdrawal. Net online sales rose 62.6% at constant exchange rates.