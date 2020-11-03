Uganda police arrest Bobi Wine after presidential nomination

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police have again arrested Bobi Wine, a popular singer and opposition presidential hopeful, just after he was successfully certified as a candidate in next year’s election. Witnesses say he was dragged from his car by police not long after he was officially nominated as a candidate in presidential elections scheduled for next year. The local NBS Television, reporting from the scene, says Wine was put into a police van amid violent scuffles between police and his supporters. A police spokesman has not immediately responded to questions. Authorities frequently accuse Wine of planning rallies that could disrupt public order, which he denies.