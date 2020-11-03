Tranquil weather pattern sticks around through Election Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you enjoyed Monday's sunshine, you are in store for a treat. Not only does Tuesday feature sunny skies, but warmer temperatures make a comeback.

Election Day forecast: Sunshine continues for Tuesday, but warmer temperatures make a return. The warmer pattern is underway early Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from 10° to close to 20° warmer than 24 hours ago.

Sunshine and warm weather is moving into the Stateline for Election Day.

High temperatures for Election Day make it into the lower to middle 60s, which is 5° to 10° warmer-than-average. It's been a while since we've been able to say "above-average" or "warmer-than-average."

With a large dome of high pressure anchored to the south, sunny skies stick around as southwesterly winds persist. It could be a tad breezy through the day, with winds gusting to 20 or 25 MPH through the day.

This is good news for Election Day itself, especially if you haven't voted yet. Foul weather tends to lead to a decrease in voter turnout.

Staying warm and sunny: If you enjoy the sound of Tuesday's forecast, you'll like how the rest of the work week looks. By the second half of the week, temperatures inch further into the 60s, with a few areas closing in on 70°.

Temperatures gradually climb into the upper 60s by late-week.

The large dome of high pressure as mentioned above keeps the overall weather calm. The active jet stream remains locked to the north, into southern and central Canada.

Pattern eventually breaks down: Indications do point toward a breakdown in the calm weather pattern, especially by the second half of the weekend. Rain looks to develop late in the day Sunday as a cutoff low winds toward the Upper Midwest.

The adage that "a cutoff low is a forecaster's woe" reigns true going into next week. The first half of the work features the best rain chances, which look to usher in cooler temperatures.