OREGON (WREX) — We may not know who will be the 90th District Representative race on Tuesday night, according to the Ogle County Clerk.

Electronic vote tabulators didn't read the oval marks correctly in that race. A re-tabulation is now required by law and "in the interest of ensuring the accuracy, integrity and transparency of the results of this district," the county clerk said.

The re-tabulation starts Thursday, Nov. 5.