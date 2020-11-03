Spain chooses post-civil war film as Oscar candidate

MADRID (AP) — “The Endless Trench,” a film based in Spain after the 1936-39 Civil War period, will represent the country in the competition for this year’s Oscars for best foreign language movie. The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences made the annoucement Tuesday. The film, starring Spanish actors Antonio de la Torre y Belén Cuesta, tells the story of a man who remained for decades hiding in his house for fear of arrest following the war that led to nearly four decades of dictatorship under late Gen. Francisco Franco. The film, directed by by Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga, was first shown at the 2019 San Sebastián film festival where it won best director and best screenplay.