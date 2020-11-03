Reward up to $20,000 in death of East Chicago 8-year-old

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Indiana girl has climbed to $20,000. Police announced Tuesday that the Federal Protection Agency, LLC, a security service based in South Holland, Illinois, is offering an additional $10,000 in the death of Timiya Andrews in East Chicago. That’s in addition to $10,000 put up by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland. Timiya died Oct. 28 after being shot in the head six days earlier as she did homework in her living room. Police don’t believe she was targeted.