Republican Fred Wescott wins seat on the Winnebago County Board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Incumbent Republican Fred Wescott won the District 17 seat on the Winnebago County Board on Tuesday night with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Wescott ran against Democrat Robert Young. Wescott won 3,291 votes or 55 percent of the vote while Young won 2,738 votes or 45 percent of the vote.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

