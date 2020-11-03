Republican Brad Lindmark wins District 4 Winnebago County Board seat

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Republican Brad Lindmark won the District 4 seat on the Winnebago County Board on Tuesday night with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Lindmark ran against Democrat Elizabeth Lindquist. Lindmark received 4,174 votes or 56 percent of the vote while Lindquist received 3,247 votes with 44 percent of the vote.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

13 WREX ON FACEBOOK