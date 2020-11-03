Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise, now above 15 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise.



As of Oct. 31, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was at 15.3% in Region 1, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.



The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to rise in all the counties in Region 1, too.



Here's a look at the counties seven-day rolling positivity rate as of Oct. 31 according to IDPH:

Boone County: 20%

Carroll County: 16.9%

DeKalb County: 10.8%

Jo Daviess County: 11.7%

Lee County: 17.8%

Ogle County: 14%

Stephenson County: 17.7%

Whiteside County: 16.8%

Winnebago County: 15.5%

Starting Wednesday, all 11 regions in the Restore Illinois plan will be under some form of COVID-19 restrictions. Region 1 is the only under tier 2 mitigations, with all of the other regions being under tier 1 mitigations.