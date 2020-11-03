RAMP offers resources, advice to voters with disabilities on election day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — RAMP offers resources and advice for voters with disabilities to ensure they can safely cast their ballot on election day.

Each polling place has equipment under the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the Rockford Board of Elections.

Voters can use an electronic touch screen to vote. If you need someone to help you, you and that other person must sign an affidavit before voting.

Eric Brown with RAMP said you should be able to go to your polling place and get your accommodations after asking for it.

"I think the biggest thing is just really thinking about, as your developing that voting plan before you go to the polls, think about what you might need and just ask questions when you get there," Brown said. "Make sure that the staff that are there understand those needs that you have and vote."

If you experience any problems at your polling place, call Equip for Equality and talk to their attorneys about what to do next at 1800-537-2632 or text 312-826-0049.