Qatar’s emir promises Shura Council elections next year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s emir has announced that the country will hold long-promised elections for its top advisory panel next year. In a speech Tuesday before the legislative body, known as the Shura Council, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the first-ever vote will take place in October 2021. He described it as an important step for the tiny energy-rich Gulf state to include more citizens in the legislative process. Last year, Sheikh Tamim ordered the formation of a committee to organize elections, but never announced a date for the vote.