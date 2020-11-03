Pritzker on COVID-19: ‘Our trajectory is only getting worse, this is far from over’

CHICAGO (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country and in Illinois.



On Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported 6,516 new cases of the virus, along with 68 new deaths. The state has now seen 430,018 total confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



The death toll in the state is now up to 9,878.



Speaking during his daily press conference on COVID-19, Governor JB Pritzker said the virus isn't going away anytime soon.

"Let me remind everyone that every region of this state has exceeded the criteria for enhanced mitigations because we are in the middle of a 'COVID storm' that appears to be sweeping the nation, and our trajectory is only getting worse. This is far from over," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor also addressed watch parties planned on Election Night with a clear message to local officials.

"Local law enforcement should be standing up and enforcing the rules in the state. And you know why? Weeks from now, when people will end up going to the hospital as a result of these gatherings that are being allowed and the failure of enforcement...If local officials don't do their job, they'll end up having to turn people away from hospitals," said Gov. Pritzker.