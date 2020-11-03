Pennsylvania emerges as online misinformation hotspot

Pennsylvania has emerged as a hotspot for online misinformation on Election Day, with Facebook and Twitter trying to quickly take down false posts about voting in the state so they don’t confuse voters or stoke doubts about the integrity of the election. Misleading claims have spread for hours on social media about polling machine outages in Scranton and a poll worker destroying ballots cast for President Donald Trump. Misinformation experts say misleading videos, posts and photos from the battleground state are lighting up social media.