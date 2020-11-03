One Good Thing: Woman’s mission is to honor COVID-19 victims

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman was distraught that people dying of COVID-19 in her area were being remembered less for who they were than as statistics of the pandemic, so she decided to do something about it. Jessica Murray launched a website in June to honor St. Louis area lives lost to the disease. She mostly relies on information she can glean online and from news stories to write vignettes about the dead. Murray, who works for in sales and marketing for a construction company and doesn’t accept donations, says she’s been touched by the relatives who have told her how much it means for their loved ones to be remembered.