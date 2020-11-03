Near-record warmth expected for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — November 2020 starts out with a bang, as temperatures may hit the 70's several days this week. It won't be long, though, before the usual November chill is back.

Record territory:

Temperatures in early November are usually in the middle to low 50's. That won't be the case for much of this week.

Breezy southerly winds, a ton of sunshine, and a warm weather pattern provided the low 70's for Tuesday. Look for weather at that level or near there for the rest of the week!

The weather stays near or into the 70's this week, which is near record territory.

We won't see this weather pattern break down until Sunday. Until that point, temperatures warm into the upper 60's to low 70's each afternoon. At night, conditions eventually warm into the low 50's.

Looking at the daily records, temperatures need to hit the middle 70's at least to set a record for that day. We may fall just short each day, but not without trying.

Cold by next week:

For now, a steady weather pattern keeps warm air flowing into the Stateline through Sunday. As mentioned above, this is why we could see near-record conditions all week.

Warm air flow all week keeps temperatures well above average.

By Monday, however, this pattern breaks down. A cold front slides in by Monday night. This front drops temperatures roughly 20 degrees. After a mild day in the 60's on Monday, we fall to the 40's for the majority of next week.

Cold air pushes rain showers into the Stateline early next week.

On top of the big drop, rain showers are likely early next week. Showers start up ahead of the front on Monday, and may last into Tuesday.

If the air gets cold enough, a little snow may try to mix in with the rain. However, the odds for now favor precipitation being all liquid and snow staying out of the forecast.

Next week looks mainly dry after that, though showers could return on Friday. The weather stays in the 40's for highs through that point.