Music students perform outside polling locations for voters

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some Rockford voters enjoyed a concert while they cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Music students from the Music Academy played the violin as people voted.

Students played outside Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rockford from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"I always feel like music puts me in a better mood no matter what circumstances are happening," Chrissie Fischer, a Music Academy student, said. "Whether its 2020 in general or anything personally, it's always a nice escape for me and it could be for other people too."

"Play for the Vote" is a national movement to increase voter turnout by creating a positive voting experience, according to the movement's website.

“The Music Academy is excited to be part of this patriotic program and invites both voters and nonvoters to attend," Marti Frantz, The Music Academy Director, said.