Gary selling former housing site to technology company

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The city of Gary is selling a former public housing site to a California-based tech company that plans to move its corporate headquarters to the northwestern Indiana city and build a plant there. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the 27-acre former Ivanhoe Gardens housing site will be sold to Akyumen Industries for $50,000, under an agreement between the company and the Gary Redevelopment Commission. The Los Angeles-based company makes smartphones, tablets and smart watches. It’s tentatively selected the former housing site for its first corporate headquarters in the U.S. and expects to build a new plant that will employ 500 to 2,000 people.