Election Day 2020 one of the warmest on record for Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Election Day 2020 was almost record-breaking, at least weather-wise. With temperatures in the 70's, this year's presidential election is one of the warmest in at least the last 30 years.

For starters, here's a baseline: Rockford and the Stateline usually see temperatures in the low 50's during the day, and near freezing at night. Record warmth territory for early November is in the middle to upper 70's.

Over the past 5 presidential elections, the weather alternated between warmer and colder. 2008 just beat this year's presidential election as the warmest.

November 3rd, 2020 got to 72°, which almost tied for the warmest recent Election Day. 2008's presidential election had a high of 73°.

This year also broke a recent pattern with presidential elections. Since 2000, we've alternated between warm and cold election days. Recently, the past couple colder presidential election days featured some rainfall.

The 1992 presidential election is the coldest within the last 30 years, with a high of only 40°. On top of that, 1.6" of snow fell in Rockford!

Looking at the numbers, this shouldn't be too surprising that we get both extremes. Early November in the upper Midwest is still a time of transition from warm fall days to wintry weather. Adding in that the presidential election is only every 4 years, the mix gets randomized even more.