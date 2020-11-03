Early voting surge could lead to faster election results in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The city of Rockford shattered its record for early voting in the 2020 general election. Rockford Board of Elections Chairman Ryan Brauns says over 40,000 people voted early this election.

That equates to 47% of registered voters in the city. Brauns anticipates those votes will be counted and reported shortly after 7pm when polls close.

"The early vote and the vote by mail we already have in office, and we should be loading those results shortly after 7pm," Brauns said.

This quick turnaround is possible due to Illinois' state law when it comes to early voting. Election committees can count early votes prior to election day. However, Brauns pointed out that the practice isn't national.

"There are other states that can't begin anything until election day," Brauns said. "Obviously those states take significantly more time."

The other large group of votes come through on election day. Brauns says those votes take about one to three hours to tabulate. Counting write in votes, and packaging the ballots take the longest amount of time according to Brauns.

He did add that with nearly half the vote cast prior to election day, the burden of counting election day votes might not take as long.

One thing that could slow down results would be a close race. Rockford's Board of Elections say 3703 are currently outstanding. That means if a race would be decided by less than 3703 votes, the city can't call the race on election night.