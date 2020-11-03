Democrat Angela Fellars wins seat on Winnebago County Board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Democrat Angela Fellars wins the District 19 seat on the Winnebago County Board.

Fellars faced Republican Jamie Getchius. Fellars received 3,637 votes or 56 percent of the vote while Getchius received 2,883 votes or 44 percent of the vote.



However, these results are not official.



Despite 100% of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.